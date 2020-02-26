Coronavirus outbreak delays production of wedding, prom dresses

The outbreak of coronavirus in China is starting to impact the wedding dress and prom dress industries in the United States.The virus has shut down factories in China that make wedding wear and that's taking a toll at bridal shops.Most customers who ordered dresses earlier are still getting them in time for their weddings - but new shipments could be delayed indefinitely."What people need to understand is even if the factory where the goods are manufactured is up and running maybe the factory where the fabric is made or the notions are made (is down)," said Lisa Carson, a wedding dress stylist in Overland Park, Kansas. "So there's all those different pieces of that supply chain and they need to all up online."It's not just wedding dresses. Prom and other formal dresses are also being impacted by the shutdown of manufacturers in China.