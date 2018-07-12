Fresno County mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself, coroner says

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office said a mother drowned her two children before hanging herself on Monday.

According to the Reedley Police Department, after returning from work, Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.

Officers found Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez lying in an adjacent bedroom on the floor after she was cut down and laid on the floor by her husband.

Police said their investigation revealed through interviews that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.

Police have identified the mother and her two children found dead inside a Reedley apartment complex.


Officers had not had any prior contact with her or her family.
