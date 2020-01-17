Corvette crashes through fence at Burbank airport, possibly killing 1 person

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed through a fence at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday night, injuring and possibly killing at least one person inside, officials say.

The black Corvette had substantial damage and was stuck halfway through the fence on the west side of the airport, on Vineland Avenue just south of Sherman Way.

At least one person was seriously injured, possibly fatally. An exact update on the victim's condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but rain was falling in that area at the time.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
