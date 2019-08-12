bill cosby

Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Bill Cosby's lawyers will fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction Monday as the 82-year-old comedian serves a three- to a 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He insists the sexual encounter with a young woman seeking career advice was consensual.

A jury last year found Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.

Defense lawyers contend the trial judge erred in letting five other accusers testify to bolster the prosecution's case.

The three-judge Superior Court panel includes two women jurists. The panel is not expected to rule for several months.

The decision will be closely watched by both sexual assault victims and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men accused of similar misconduct.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harrisburgpennsylvania newscourtsex assaultcourt casebill cosby
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby star to stay on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Petition calls for removal of Cosby's Walk of Fame star
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones to say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
A$AP Rocky performs in Anaheim following release from Swedish jail
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
IE's '60 Swarm' freeway closure ends early
Demonstrators call on LA Zoo to free Billy the elephant
JCC shooting: 20 years later, community remembers victims
Show More
VIDEO: Man throws rock at car windshield in Pomona
SoCal Gas reminds homeowners to call 811 before digging
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
Downtown L.A. vigil decries anti-immigrant rhetoric contributing to violence
Manson case: News reporters look back after 50 years
More TOP STORIES News