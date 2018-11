A memorial service is set for Friday to honor Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza, who was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver. Kreza was killed earlier this month when his bike was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence in Mission Viejo.The fire captain's friends and family will gather to remember his life at the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest.Kreza, an 18-year veteran of the fire department, leaves behind a wife and three young girls. GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with expenses.The suspected DUI driver, 25-year-old Stephen Taylor Scarpa, has been charged with a felony count of murder . He faces 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.