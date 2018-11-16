LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) --A memorial service is set for Friday to honor Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza, who was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver.
Kreza was killed earlier this month when his bike was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence in Mission Viejo.
MORE: Costa Mesa fire captain dies 2 days after being struck by DUI suspect while cycling
The fire captain's friends and family will gather to remember his life at the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest.
Kreza, an 18-year veteran of the fire department, leaves behind a wife and three young girls.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with expenses.
The suspected DUI driver, 25-year-old Stephen Taylor Scarpa, has been charged with a felony count of murder. He faces 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.