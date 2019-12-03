Costa Mesa police investigate 'potential threat' against Estancia High School on social media; 2 arrested

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested after a social media post "involving a potential threat" against Estancia High School, Costa Mesa police announced Tuesday morning.

Detectives launched the investigation after reports of the post were received shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. The ages of the individuals in custody, and whether they are students at the school, were not immediately disclosed.

Estancia's resource officer, administrators and Newport-Mesa Unified School District were made aware of the possible threat, according to the news release.

The matter led to an increased police presence at the campus and more patrols in the area, officials said, adding that the school district had notified staff, parents and students.

Authorities are expected to provide more information about the case sometime Tuesday.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
costa mesaorange countyarresthigh schoolsocial mediathreat
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nury Martinez expected to be first Latina president of LA Council
Mother accused of tying up son, setting Santa Paula home on fire
405 Freeway could get toll lanes
$5M reward offered for San Diego man on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
Montebello residents angry at Edison after destructive transformer explosion
Protesters support Rialto group home which lost license
David Geffen gifts UCLA medical school $46M for scholarship fund
Show More
US may face french fry shortage
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts investigation
Man found dead in street after shooting reported in Hesperia
Rep. Duncan Hunter to plead guilty in corruption case
More TOP STORIES News