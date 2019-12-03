Costa Mesa police investigate 'potential threat' against Estancia High School on social media; 2 arrested

.@CostaMesaPD says two people are under arrest following a threat made last night against #EstanciaHighSchool on social media. There will be increased police patrols today on campus. @ABC7 https://t.co/mhGZ6mTOCo — Jessica De Nova (@abc7jessica) December 3, 2019

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested after a social media post "involving a potential threat" against Estancia High School, Costa Mesa police announced Tuesday morning.Detectives launched the investigation after reports of the post were received shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. The ages of the individuals in custody, and whether they are students at the school, were not immediately disclosed.Estancia's resource officer, administrators and Newport-Mesa Unified School District were made aware of the possible threat, according to the news release.The matter led to an increased police presence at the campus and more patrols in the area, officials said, adding that the school district had notified staff, parents and students.Authorities are expected to provide more information about the case sometime Tuesday.