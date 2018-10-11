Costa Mesa police looking for man who exposed himself to high school student

Costa Mesa police need the public's help identifying a man who exposed himself to a high school student.

By ABC7.com staff
Costa Mesa police need your help identifying a man who exposed himself to a high school student.

Surveillance video caught an image of the suspect's car driving in the area.

Investigators say the suspect pulled up next to a student in a black two-door convertible as she was walking home from school. He started talking to her from his car and then exposed himself to her.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man with short dark hair.

Anyone with information or who believes they have been a victim is urged to call Costa Mesa police at (714)754-5051.
