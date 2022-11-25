Suspect in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving shooting that left 1 dead, 4 others injured turns himself in

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested early Friday morning, according to authorities.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was named a suspect in a Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has turned himself in, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded on Thanksgiving Day at around 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Officers found five people shot when they arrived.

Police said two were rushed to the hospital where one of them later died. The other victim remains in stable condition.

The three other victims were sent to other nearby hospitals, where one remains in critical condition. The others are reportedly stable and recovering.

According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, its preliminary investigation confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident.

The victim who died has not yet been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police.