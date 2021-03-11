Costa Mesa police shoot knife-wielding suspect during robbery

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Costa Mesa where police shot an armed suspect during a robbery at a business Thursday morning.

Costa Mesa Police Department officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a call about a fight at a business located in the 2200 block of Fairview Road. When officers arrived, authorities say officers interrupted a robbery in progress.

The suspect, an unidentified male, was allegedly assaulting a cashier with a knife when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The victim and the suspect were both treated at the scene by officers and Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue, police say. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police say the victim suffered stab wounds and was in stable condition. The suspect's condition was not immediately available.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 6:50 a.m. as officers cordoned off the parking lot in front of the business.

No other civilians or officers were injured in the incident.

A knife was located at the scene, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
costa mesaorange countypolice shootingofficer involved shootingrobbery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials expected to release 'red' tier guidelines today
Evacuation orders remain for OC canyons after mudslide
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Family seeks justice after woman dies in crash with teen Lamborghini driver
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
With CA vaccine goal in sight, SoCal counties eyeing tier shift
Show More
LASD deputy recalls moment girl, 9, exited tear-gassed car
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
Biden seeks to chart path out of pandemic in primetime address
5 OK officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of boy, 15
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News