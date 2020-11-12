costco

Costco requiring all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings

Costco has changed its COVID-19 safety policy and now requires all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings inside the store.

Starting Monday, November 16, you must wear a face mask or a face shield to enter the store. Only children under two years old are exempt from the new rule, the company said in a press release.

The company's CEO, Craig Jelinek, said those who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition will need to wear a face shield.

Jelinek said the new policy is to help provide a safer environment for Costco's members and employees.

The retailer was one of the first companies to issue a blanket requirement for face coverings at the start of the pandemic.

