Costco set to administer COVID-19 vaccines in LA County and Inland Empire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Costco is ready to offer COVID-19 vaccines in several states including California.

Costco stores in Los Angeles County, along with those in Riverside and San Bernardino counties are participating in the vaccination program.

"Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines," the wholesale warehouse company said in a statement.

The news release noted that the U.S. is prioritizing higher-risk individuals including health-care workers, adults 65 and older, and other high-risk frontline workers.

The company said it will offer a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, typically Moderna.

Nationwide, the icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive this week just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.

The U.S. is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against COVID-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Biden's first month in office.

