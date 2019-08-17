Pennsylvania couple accused of faking birth, death of baby

SOMERSET, Pa. -- A young couple in Pennsylvania is facing criminal charges after police said they faked a pregnancy, birth and death of a child in exchange for gifts and money.

Police said Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang claimed to have given birth to a baby boy on July 3rd but said he died a few hours later, reported WPXI.

A few months prior they apparently had a baby shower at a friend's house in Cook Township, Pennsylvania.

That friend came forward and told police they believe Kaycee fabricated the whole pregnancy, according to police.

Police said pictures of that baby posted on social media appeared to show a newborn look-alike baby doll.

When investigators questioned the Langs, they claimed the baby died from respiratory distress syndrome and Kaycee was discharged from the hospital right after giving birth to a baby named Easton.

State police then did some digging and checked with the Cambria County and Somerset County coroner's office, the hospital in Johnstown, the ob-gyn, and said there was no record for baby Easton or Kaycee Lang.

The Langs claimed the baby was cremated at Hindman Funeral Home but the funeral home said they've never cremated Easton Lang.

Police said they did a search of their house in Somerset Township and found a lifelike baby doll and a personalized urn inscribed with the name Easton Walt Lang.

The couple is charged with fraud and theft by deception.

Police said there was also a GoFundMe account made to help pay for funeral expenses where the couple collected more than $500 from family and friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniababy deliverytheftbaby deathbabyfraudgofundme
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Customs computers back up at LAX, other airports
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Hossein Nayeri found guilty in OC kidnap-torture case
Suspect sought in shooting death of San Fernando father of 3
Gunfire erupts at 3rd Street Promenade; suspect in custody
Recording artist/ producer Teddy Riley honored with Walk of Fame star
LAUSD: Record graduation rate set in 2019, still room to improve
Show More
Video: Girls work together to reach window at El Monte burger joint
Woman tied up by armed men in West Covina home invasion
Suspected burglar wears boxers on head during break-in
Banana-killing fungus may cause shortage of fruit, increase in prices
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
More TOP STORIES News