Couple accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial

A couple has been charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument for stealing from a Parkland school shooting memorial. (WPLG)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
A couple in Florida has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School honoring the 17 students and teachers killed during the Parkland school shooting on Feb 14.

Michael Shawn Kennedy, 37, and Kara O'Neil, 40, were arrested on Sunday after witnesses saw them "willfully and knowingly deface and remove monument items," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an incident report, a Parkland athletics trophy, a shadowbox with photos of the 17 victims, 17 white metal angel pennants, three white teddy bears, an American flag and a red stone that said "Never Again" were among the items found in their car.

The sheriff's office said Kennedy and O'Neil were each charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument.
