drug bust

Husband, wife busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop in Arizona

Ariz. -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a traffic stop led to the largest single meth bust in the agency's history.

On Friday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Littlefield.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 lbs. of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of more than $4 million.

Authorities identified the driver as 38-year-old Maurius Mason of Illinois, and his wife 52-year-old Julie Mason of Iowa as the passenger.

The couple has been arrested and charged with possession and transportation of a dangerous drug.

Coincidentally, in a separate traffic stop in southern Arizona that same day, authorities found 88 lbs. of meth in a vehicle.
