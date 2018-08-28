MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Michelle Monge was in the back of a Ford Fusion on Malibu Canyon Road Monday when a falling boulder slammed into the car.
"I never once would have thought a rock would land on us. Today, I just feel blessed to be alive," Monge said. "We were listening to music, eating munchies, getting ready for a great day at the beach when it all happened. I banged my head pretty hard."
She received a concussion and spent the day recovering at home. Her boyfriend, Jesse Muns, was driving the now totaled car. He said he's lucky to be alive.
"It's one of those fears that all of us who live here that drive over the mountain or the canyon, we all think about that every day and we just don't think that it's going to happen to you or to anybody," he said.
Malibu Canyon was closed for a few hours and a geologist inspected the hillside before it was reopened.
"There's nothing you can do to stop the rock from falling, but there's something you can do to prevent us from getting hurt," Muns said.
Some of the hillsides along Malibu Canyon have netting and barriers to prevent rocks from hitting cars or landing on the roadway.
The section where the accident happened did not have the netting and the couple said they hope officials do more to keep drivers safe.
The couple also set up a GoFundMe account to get a new vehicle. If you want to donate, you may do so by clicking here.