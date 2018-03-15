Court hearing for suspect in Koreatown beating of 85-year-old woman suspended

A man accused of beating an 85-year-old woman in Koreatown is due in court on Thursday. (LAPD/Family photo)

By ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man accused of brutally beating an 85-year-old woman in Koreatown is due in court on Thursday, but the proceedings were suspended.

Richard Rene Colomo, 41, faces charges of elder abuse.

The victim, Mi Reum Song, was attacked Feb. 10 as she was walking to a grocery store in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department investigators said. She suffered significant injuries to her head and face.

LAPD detectives initially arrested Colomo after reviewing surveillance video and receiving several tips from the community. He was released on Feb. 16.

Prosecutors reviewed the case on Feb. 22 and filed a charge against Colomo, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the police statement said. He was later located and re-arrested by officers from the LAPD's Olympic Division.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on March 2.

He was being held in lieu of $80,000 bail, according to online inmate records. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 19. Colomo will not be required to attend, according to court officials.
