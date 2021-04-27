Botham Jean case: Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Guyger to try to overturn murder conviction

DALLAS -- A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder.

RELATED: Amber Guyger Verdict: Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for shooting neighbor in his apartment

The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder. It comes as a jury's finding that a former Minneapolis police office was guilty of murdering George Floyd has again focused national attention on police killing people of color.

More than two years before Floyd's death set off protests across the country, Guyger's killing of Jean drew national attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of Black men by white police officers.

RELATED: Botham Jean's brother hugs Amber Guyger after murder sentence
EMBED More News Videos

In stunning moment, Botham Jean's brother embraces Amber Guyger after her sentencing for his brother's murder.



The basic facts of the case were not in dispute. Guyger, returning home from a long shift, mistook Jean's apartment for her own, which was on the floor directly below his. Finding the door ajar, she entered and shot him, later testifying that she through he was a burglar.

Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger shot him. She was later fired from the Dallas Police Department.

SEE ALSO: Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor

The appeal from Guyger, now 32, hangs on the contention that her mistaking Jean's apartment for her own was reasonable and, therefore, so too was the shooting. Her lawyers have asked the appeals court to acquit her of murder or to substitute in a conviction for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a lesser sentence.

In court filings, Dallas County prosecutors countered that Guyger's error doesn't negate "her culpable mental state." They wrote, "murder is a result-oriented offense."

RELATED: Family of man shot in his own apartment files lawsuit against Dallas and the fired officer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaspolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Shots apparently fired during standoff with murder suspect in Fullerton
Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says
Construction crane topples into Rancho Palos Verdes home
Man in body armor who was killed by police in Hollywood identified
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
Who are SoCal's top NFL draft prospects?
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami; 1 arrested
Show More
Angels' Ohtani achieves feat not seen since Babe Ruth
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
Judge rejects warning claims by family of man killed in Malibu Creek State Park
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale
New mass-vaccination site opens at OC's Great Park
More TOP STORIES News