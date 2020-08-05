Post-pandemic airline cabin design features seats that change color, dividing screens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6123768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus may have essentially shut down air travel, but that hasn't stopped the industry from thinking of solutions that might help passengers fly again safely.

If you're leery about getting back on an airplane in the age of COVID-19, a design company is looking at new ways to ease your pandemic concerns.London-based design studio PriestmanGoode unveiled a cabin concept it calls "Pure Skies." The design features cabins with dividers, business class "rooms" and seats that change color when they've been cleaned to reassure passengers they're germ-free."'Pure Skies', re-imagines Business and Economy Class cabins for a post-pandemic travel industry. Moving away from the notion of 'class', Pure Skies instead includes Rooms and Zones," the company said.The design envisions the economy class having dividing screens for every other row to allow more separation, a seat configuration to "maximise feeling of personal space and allow passengers to sit in the groups they are travelling in," removing the seat-back tray in favor of a clip-on meal tray, among other features.Business class seats would feature "a fully enclosed personal space, partitioned by full height curtains" and seats with "minimal split lines and seam-welded fabrics." Passengers would also have a personal overhead storage and wardrobe.PriestmanGoode says the concept is based on the three factors: personal space, hygiene, and touch-free journeys.New seat-types take several years to build and certify, so don't expect to see these designs anytime soon.