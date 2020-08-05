Travel

Post-pandemic airline cabin design features seats that change color, dividing screens

If you're leery about getting back on an airplane in the age of COVID-19, a design company is looking at new ways to ease your pandemic concerns.
If you're leery about getting back on an airplane in the age of COVID-19, a design company is looking at new ways to ease your pandemic concerns.

London-based design studio PriestmanGoode unveiled a cabin concept it calls "Pure Skies." The design features cabins with dividers, business class "rooms" and seats that change color when they've been cleaned to reassure passengers they're germ-free.

"'Pure Skies', re-imagines Business and Economy Class cabins for a post-pandemic travel industry. Moving away from the notion of 'class', Pure Skies instead includes Rooms and Zones," the company said.

The design envisions the economy class having dividing screens for every other row to allow more separation, a seat configuration to "maximise feeling of personal space and allow passengers to sit in the groups they are travelling in," removing the seat-back tray in favor of a clip-on meal tray, among other features.

RELATED: Company proposes airplane seat design for coronavirus era
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus may have essentially shut down air travel, but that hasn't stopped the industry from thinking of solutions that might help passengers fly again safely.



Business class seats would feature "a fully enclosed personal space, partitioned by full height curtains" and seats with "minimal split lines and seam-welded fabrics." Passengers would also have a personal overhead storage and wardrobe.

PriestmanGoode says the concept is based on the three factors: personal space, hygiene, and touch-free journeys.

New seat-types take several years to build and certify, so don't expect to see these designs anytime soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirustourismcovid 19 pandemicairplane
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
City files environmental case against South LA oil company
Ed Buck faces new charges in case involving prostitution, drugs
California's boat business is booming amid pandemic
Compton leaders demand investigation into rogue deputies
LA County board asking voters to divert budget in move sheriff calls 'defunding' the LASD
Navy finds vehicle that sank off SoCal coast in deadly Marine accident
Show More
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Nephew arrested in murder of Valencia man missing since 2017
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
CA gives green light to youth sports with restrictions
COVID: There are some states doing things right
More TOP STORIES News