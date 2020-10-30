Sports

2nd COVID-19 case hits LA sports world as Dodger fans debate Justin Turner's actions

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the second time this week, a Los Angeles sports team has been hit with a player testing positive for COVID-19.

First, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive, with the results coming back Tuesday during Game 6 of the World Series. Turner was instructed to leave the field in the seventh inning, but then returned to join his teammates in celebrating the championship.

Then on Thursday came word of a Los Angeles Chargers player also receiving a positive test result. Guard Ryan Groy was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list and the team's practice was canceled.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn himself had recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year before the season began. Lynn sent the team home to retest as the Chargers wait to see if Sunday's game will be held as scheduled.

"We'll get another round of testing back tonight and we'll know more," said Lynn. "But as of right now I just want to make sure we keep it contained and give the players a little more peace of mind."

Fans in Culver City watching the Dodgers win the World Series were ecstatic after the end of Game 6.



Turner's decision to return to the field has divided Dodger fans.

As they lined up at Dodger Stadium to buy championship merchandise, some said they weren't bothered by him returning the field in defiance of instructions. Defenders of Turner noted he had already been on the field mixing with teammates before receiving word of the test.

The Dodgers touched down in L.A. after winning the World Series Tuesday as MLB investigates Justin Turner's COVID-19 diagnosis.



"He was with the players the whole seven innings before," said fan Yvette Lira of Azusa. "Two innings doesn't make a difference. "

Others, particularly those who have seen or experienced the dangers of the coronavirus firsthand, were less forgiving.

"With COVID here we have to take a lot of precautions," said Susana Pacheco of Los Alamitos. "My uncle died of it so for me, I have a different take on it. He shouldn't have been there."

Meanwhile, fresh off the Lakers' world championship, the NBA is now saying it hopes to start a new, shortened season before Christmas. The season would feature 72 games with a play-in tournament and most likely no All-Star Game.

The NBA still needs the players union to approve the plan.
