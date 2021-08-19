Here's why getting COVID vaccine for the 1st time right now may give you protective advantage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10960871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U.S. health officials are recommending all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection.

The nation's top public health officials say the time to plan for COVID-19 boosters is now. The target date to begin will be Sept. 20."Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time," said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.While new CDC data shows the fully vaccinated still maintain a high degree of protection, Murthy warns: "This pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death."Adults 18 and older will be eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.So, what if you've been on the fence about the vaccines all this time? Does this mean you have to get three shots? Time will tell. Experts say getting your vaccinemight actually give you an advantage."You'll actually have a leg up on those of us who got the vaccine so long ago and are now less protected until we get our booster. You're going to have several months if not longer of good protection," said Dr. David Bronstein, infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente.Melissa Ma of Monterey Park comes in contact with customers daily at Han's Beauty Supply. Although she's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she's always thought she'd need a booster like other vaccines."It's like the flu shot, you have to get one every year," Ma said.Bronstein says the advice is to continue with the same manufacturer you started with."It'll just give us much stronger immunity much quicker," he said.But what about those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot?"My guess is that they probably will need a similar booster as well," Bronstein said."The J&J vaccine was not administered in the U.S. until March of 2021. And we expect more data on J&J in the coming weeks," Murthy said.When it's her turn, Ma wants to make sure she's fully protected."It's not just about me, it's for everyone. Why wouldn't anybody do it for everyone?" she said.