Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

"It was one of the most emotional days I've ever had at this place," Angiuli said. "I cried because the last thing I ever wanted to do was to tell my employees that we're closing and you guys will have to go and collect unemployment."
Not satisfied with remaining closed, Angiuli and his brothers sat down and decided to start Frontline Family Meals, where anyone can donate Eastside Deli meals to workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. In addition, Eastside Deli will deliver the meals to the workers at no extra charge.
"The reaction has been great...and we would love for anyone to participate," Angiuli told ABC7.
If you would like to donate a Frontline Family Meal, you can visit Eastside Italian Deli's Instagram @eastsideitaliandeli, where they have a link to their GoFundMe. They are also open for takeout and delivery, and you can find them on most major food delivery apps.
Eastside Italian Deli
1013 Alpine St.
Los Angeles
213.250.2464
esmdeli.com