SoCal nurse who devoted countless hours to saving COVID patients' lives now fighting virus herself

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Registered nurse Maria Peterson has devoted countless hours to helping COVID victims fight for their lives. Now, the virus has attacked her and she's in the battle of a lifetime.Her friends say she has a beautiful smile with an even bigger heart to help people.Her husband Austin Peterson says his wife could end up brain dead or, by a slim margin, could recover some how. She is not only on a ventilator, she has chest tubes as well.Austin says his wife contracted COVID while visiting Guatemala in July.Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the virus was sweeping through their family. He says he and their teenage son along with her parents all got COVID around the same time in July.They recovered, but she did not. She remains in critical condition.At one point, she nearly lost the fight against the virus.He says his wife coded, and her lungs collapsed in a Guatemalan hospital. Doctors scrambled to revive her.After weeks in a Guatemalan hospital, Maria was transported to a hospital in Houston.Austin's greatest wish right now is to be at his wife's side helping her fight.He said if he could be near hear right now, she would simply tell her: "I love you."Maria's friend and fellow nurse Lisa Burrell says Maria works at the VA hospital in Los Angeles. Burrell says Maria is really riding the line, and her loved ones are all terrified.She also said Maria's incredible will to live is not cheap. Her medical bills are mounting.Burrell said it cost a lot of money to cover Maria's medical expenses every day down in Central America, and also the transport to Houston came with a high price tag."Of course we would love to have her transported here to L.A. as well possible, so all that costs a lot of money, and we want to get the best care possible for her," Burrell said.