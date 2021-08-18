Health & Fitness

SoCal nurse who devoted countless hours to saving COVID patients' lives now fighting virus herself

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal nurse saving lives of COVID patients now fighting virus herself

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Registered nurse Maria Peterson has devoted countless hours to helping COVID victims fight for their lives. Now, the virus has attacked her and she's in the battle of a lifetime.

Her friends say she has a beautiful smile with an even bigger heart to help people.

Her husband Austin Peterson says his wife could end up brain dead or, by a slim margin, could recover some how. She is not only on a ventilator, she has chest tubes as well.

Austin says his wife contracted COVID while visiting Guatemala in July.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the virus was sweeping through their family. He says he and their teenage son along with her parents all got COVID around the same time in July.

They recovered, but she did not. She remains in critical condition.

At one point, she nearly lost the fight against the virus.

He says his wife coded, and her lungs collapsed in a Guatemalan hospital. Doctors scrambled to revive her.

After weeks in a Guatemalan hospital, Maria was transported to a hospital in Houston.

Austin's greatest wish right now is to be at his wife's side helping her fight.

He said if he could be near hear right now, she would simply tell her: "I love you."

Maria's friend and fellow nurse Lisa Burrell says Maria works at the VA hospital in Los Angeles. Burrell says Maria is really riding the line, and her loved ones are all terrified.

She also said Maria's incredible will to live is not cheap. Her medical bills are mounting.

Burrell said it cost a lot of money to cover Maria's medical expenses every day down in Central America, and also the transport to Houston came with a high price tag.

"Of course we would love to have her transported here to L.A. as well possible, so all that costs a lot of money, and we want to get the best care possible for her," Burrell said.

MORE | What we know about the delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains what we know and don't know about the threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusnursescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino shooting: Wounded deputy expected to make full recovery
'They will kill again': Suspects sought in 3 East LA murders
Playa del Rey shooting leaves 4 people wounded, 2 critically
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people
Venice hit-and-run: Alleged DUI driver slams into woman, baby
Show More
Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles, including police car
Date night ends in tragedy: Buena Park man killed in hit-and-run
Old Navy won't keep women's plus-size clothing in a separate section
Jupiter to take center stage in night sky this week
What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News