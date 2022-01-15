covid-19

Omicron: Cloth masks provide 'the least protection' amid surge, CDC says, hospitals feeling strain

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC: Cloth masks provide 'the least protection' amid omicron surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the Omicron variant tears through Southern California, the CDC is now updating its guidance telling Americans that cloth masks provide "the least protection," while surgical masks, N95s, and KN95s, can offer more.

"They're better because they fit better. They have more layers of protection built into them," said Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer says "fit" is most important, which is why she wears a KF94 mask.

"It fits really, really tightly over your nose, under your chin," she said.

Added protection is a top concern as the Los Angeles Unified School District struggles with absences. Officials say that nearly a third of students missed school after the winter break. A rapid rise in cases in the Culver City Unified School District prompted school closures next week to give students and staff time to "recoup and recover."

"This isn't that every school is going to shut down at all. This is a situation that in some schools, it may be untenable," Ferrer said.

Across Southern California, about 70 percent of staffed beds are occupied. San Bernardino is the highest at 81 percent. In L.A. County, more than 4,200 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with about 25 percent of them needing ICU care. Ferrer says emergency rooms are being taxed the most.

"Please do not go to an ER if you need a test or if you have a mild illness. We've had lots and lots of hospitals go on what we call 'diversion.' They can't take any more patients," she said.

What's the difference between N95 and KN95 masks? Expert explains what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Experts are now recommending medical grade masks to protect yourself against COVID-19 - but what's the difference between an N95 and a KN95 mask?



Efforts to expand test sites are underway, but Ferrer said not everyone needs to test.

"It's most important to get tested right now if you have symptoms or you know you were a close contact. So those are two groups that really should do their very best to get tested," explained Ferrer.

If you have mild symptoms, health officials say you should check with your own primary doctor or go to a local clinic, especially because emergency rooms are overwhelmed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyomicron variantsouthern californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19
Culver City school district cancels classes as COVID-19 cases rise
Pressure mounts to bring back COVID-19 supplemental sick leave
Big Bear feeling stress of busy season amid COVID-19 surge
N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?
TOP STORIES
Sheriff seeks federal charges in slaying of off-duty LAPD officer
N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?
Person attacked during jewelry store robbery at Westfield Topanga mall
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Possibly random murder at Hancock Park store leaves neighbors in shock
Culver City school district cancels classes as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
LA County employers must provide medical-grade masks starting Monday
Big Bear feeling stress of busy season amid COVID-19 surge
Giant river otters coming to Santa Ana Zoo as part of $6.6M project
Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit
Pressure mounts to bring back COVID-19 supplemental sick leave
More TOP STORIES News