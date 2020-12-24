Health & Fitness

Popular grocer Kroger expected to offer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers

The nation's largest grocer Kroger will offer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers in Alaska as early as this week.
Kroger, the largest supermarket in the U.S, is expected to offer the COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week.

Healthcare workers in Anchorage and Juneau, Alaska will be the first to receive it.

The popular supermarket, which also owns Ralph's Supermarkets in California, says it's partnering with states and the federal government on its roll out plan.

Other well-known grocers such as Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, and Costco are also expected to offer the vaccine in 2021.
