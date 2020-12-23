Officials: COVID-19 patient beat fellow patient to death at Antelope Valley Hospital

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A COVID-19 patient allegedly beat a fellow patient to death inside Antelope Valley Hospital, officials say.The gruesome murder happened the morning of Dec. 17. Investigators say a man in the COVID-19 unit beat his roommate, a man in his 80s, severely with an oxygen tank.The victim died the day after the attack.The two were strangers to each other. A motive for the attack is unclear.The suspect was arrested and has been charged with murder, with an enhancement based on the victim's age. His name has not been released.