Coronavirus

102-year-old Pennsylvania man tests negative, beating COVID-19

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania -- Angelo "Ralphie" Trotter is 102 years old. He's raised three children and watched four grandchildren grow up and get married.

But last month, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

His daughter Donna noticed the drastic and unexpected change.

"All of a sudden he kept jumping out of bed, (he) wouldn't stay in bed. (He was) very agitated and going into a seizure type thing and sweating. I took his temperature it was 104," she said.

She said they went straight to St. Mary Medical Center.

It turns out they discovered he wasn't just fighting COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: 102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy
EMBED More News Videos

A 102-year-old woman in Italy recovered from COVID-19 after spending 20 days in the hospital.



"He was also battling a major UTI and then he had sepsis," said Donna Trotter.

Donna said says Angelo has also entered the early stages of dementia.

She didn't think he was going to make it, but it was clear the medical team prepared for a fight.

"They gave him, I don't know what kind, but heavy antibiotics. They gave him some (medicine) for the fluids on his lungs," she said.

As of now, Angelo Trotter has tested negative once for the virus. Another negative test means he'll be discharged.

SEE ALSO: 86-year-old Italian woman beats coronavirus after 7 weeks in hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News