9 members of SoCal family contract COVID-19, including one in the hospital since Christmas

Although COVID-19 numbers are improving in Southern California, but the impact of the virus can still be seen.In Torrance, nine members of one family all contracted the virus and one them has been hospitalized since Christmas.While the other family members recovered, Richard McLaughlin's condition worsened and spent 36 days in intensive care in a coma.Doctors even prepared his family for the worst. As a last measure, he was intubated, which his family believes provided a life-saving miracle.When all seemed lost, McLaughlin knows his loving family refused to give up hope. He says he's glad he got a second chance at life.He believes his daughter Coralee contracted the virus at work and unknowingly spread it."We were with my sister maybe 10 minutes and we were six feet apart in her house and all nine of us contracted it," she said, adding that she hasn't seen her dad since Dec. 21.She says his illness has been a roller coaster for their family."We still have all his Christmas presents, once he gets out, he's going to have a Christmas," Coralee said. "He's been doing so good, he's a miracle."He's now on the road to recovery and is encouraging anyone who can to get vaccinated and not end up getting as sick as he did.