Health & Fitness

FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test

Faster results could be coming for COVID-19 testing as the Food and Drug Administration recently green-lit a new test that some are calling a game changer.

The new SalivaDirect test is cheaper and faster than its predecessors, determining results in less than three hours.

SalivaDirect screening tests could be a major breakthrough in the fight to flatten the curve, costing just $10 compared to some current tests that go for $150.

The FDA just granted emergency use of the tests being developed by Yale's School of Public Health.

SEE ALSO: First COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

With a trial for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine set to begin in the Bay Area this month, we talked to some of the first people in the U.S. who've tried a vaccine. One volunteer in Seattle said she's felt "fantastic" since being injected in March.



The saliva method skips pulling out the virus's genetic material, which is what costs more and takes more time.

Instead, the saliva is broken down with an enzyme and applied heat.

The NBA helped fund the development for the test and even used it to test for asymptomatic carriers.

"I think it will take weeks, if not longer, for this test to become more widely available," Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University said. "But as it comes online, I think people will like it much better than the more intrusive nasal swab test."

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Experts concerned COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective for obese people
EMBED More News Videos

There are several theories on why this may happen, including one about the size of the vaccine's needle. Hit play for an explanation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blistering heat continues in SoCal this week amid Flex Alert
LAUSD launching COVID-19 testing, contact tracing program
Santa Ana father of 7 dies after battle with COVID-19
Students shocked at shirtless teacher in online class
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
OC health official reviewing waivers for return to in-person teaching
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Show More
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Stolen-car suspect crashes after chase from Orange County to Pasadena
George Floyd: New bodycam shows crowd's horrified reaction
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
Man suspected of starting Ranch Fire in Azusa surrenders
More TOP STORIES News