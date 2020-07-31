COVID-19 Prevention Network seeking volunteers for vaccine clinical trial

As medical professionals continue to work on a COVID-19 vaccine, one group is looking for adults of all races, ethnic groups, sexes and genders to volunteer for a clinical trial.
It does not matter if you're not in perfect health because researchers with the COVID-19 Prevention Network want to see how the vaccine affects people with underlying health conditions.
It's important to note that the vaccine trial will require a significant time commitment.
Participants will have to visit a research site up to a dozen times and keep track of how they feel after receiving a shot.
Those over the age of 18 interested in volunteering can visit the COVID-19 Prevention Network website to fill out a survey and see if they qualify for the trial.
