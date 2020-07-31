Coronavirus

COVID-19 Prevention Network seeking volunteers for vaccine clinical trial

As medical professionals continue to work on a COVID-19 vaccine, one group is looking for adults of all races, ethnic groups, sexes and genders to volunteer for a clinical trial.

It does not matter if you're not in perfect health because researchers with the COVID-19 Prevention Network want to see how the vaccine affects people with underlying health conditions.

It's important to note that the vaccine trial will require a significant time commitment.

Participants will have to visit a research site up to a dozen times and keep track of how they feel after receiving a shot.

Those over the age of 18 interested in volunteering can visit the COVID-19 Prevention Network website to fill out a survey and see if they qualify for the trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldclinical trialscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central Valley teen is state's first child to die from COVID
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Ventura food bank helps feed Oxnard family in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fires burning in Chatsworth, Sunland areas
LIVE: Marine killed, 8 missing in accident near San Clemente Island
Central Valley teen is state's first child to die from COVID
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
LAPD investigating after man allegedly struck at protest
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
CA hospitals to face PPE shortage for next 2 years, officials predict
Show More
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
More TOP STORIES News