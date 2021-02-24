Health & Fitness

San Bernardino County teachers, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Teachers and staff at public and private schools, including colleges and universities, in San Bernardino County are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Some districts are making arrangements to vaccinate their employees but educators can also schedule a shot at any vaccination site in the county.

A new super site opened this week at the Inland Empire Health Plan headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga.

Appointments are required - and may be limited due to supply. The site is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Appointments can be made here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan bernardino countyvaccinesschoolscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineteachers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in SoCal car crash
SoCal family devastated by loss of 3 loved ones to COVID-19
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
Deputy caught on video pulling gun on man in traffic
Beloved nurse, who dedicated life to helping others, loses COVID battle
IKEA donating $85K to furnish OC homeless shelter
OC woman loses dad to COVID, shares his life story
Show More
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
More TOP STORIES News