California to require health care workers, hospital visitors to be vaccinated under new order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California will require employees in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

The order includes workers in hospitals, nursing facilities and "most" health care settings, according to the state.



A second health order issued Thursday will require visitors at hospitals, nursing facilities and care centers to be vaccinated as well, or test negative for the virus within three days of their indoor visit.

"As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it's important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, California's public health officer. "Today's action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic."

