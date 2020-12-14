COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine poll: Will you get it? What do you think about possible side effects?

The COVID-19 vaccine was developed to keep people safe from the virus. As the vaccine gets rolled out across the nation, are you planning on getting it? What do you think about possible side effects? Vote in our poll now.

Let us know how you feel in our poll questions below.



*Please note the polls may take some time to load.



RELATED: 80% of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds



LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC



RELATED: 'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Take a look at our latest COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

