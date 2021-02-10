Unexpected additional vaccine first doses available in Los Angeles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10322633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> L.A. County officials said they hope to see rising weekly allocations of vaccine so more shots can be made available for those looking to get their first dose.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While Los Angeles County officials had cautioned that most large vaccination sites this week would be focused on administering second doses, Dodger Stadium had extra first doses available on Tuesday.The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were about 7,000 appointments available as of 1 p.m.More than 1 million doses of vaccine have already been administered in Los Angeles County.The county expects to receive another 218,000 doses this week, according to county health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. About 55% are going for second-dose vaccinations.It appears some of the confusion stems from county officials referring to the first-dose shortage only being at sites run by the county itself, while other sites like Dodger Stadium are run by the city of Los Angeles.But health officials say disturbingly-low numbers of Black residents have received the vaccination, spurring new outreach efforts.In South Los Angeles, a four-day mobile vaccination center was set up, targeting health-care workers and residents over age 65."Sometimes people don't have a car, a way to get to the vaccination locations, and so we're picking people up," said Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price. "We want to make sure that we're doing all we can to reassure them that help is on the way, that they will be able to get the vaccine and that we can get back to a life of normalcy."Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom is officially opening another vaccination supersite, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The site is eventually expected to ramp up to 15,000 vaccinations per day.Still, Newsom is emphasizing the importance of continuing to maintain safety protocols because health officials have found three serious COVID-19 mutations in California, with more than 1,200 known cases from them.