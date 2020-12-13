COVID-19 vaccine

FIRST LOOK: COVID-19 vaccine doses leave Pfizer's Michigan facility

PORTAGE, Michigan -- Millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were loaded Sunday into containers at drug maker Pfizer's loading facility.

SEE ALSO: How Pfizer will distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccines to all 50 states in 2 days

Workers were seen placing the doses into boxes and loading them onto trucks Sunday morning, which will take them to shipping facilities and major area airports. Temperature-controlled thermal shippers are keeping the doses as cold as necessary for up to 10 days unopened.

2.9 million doses will be distributed to 64 jurisdictions in all 50 states and five U.S. territories. Twenty-one days later, another 2.9 million doses will arrive at those same locations so those who received the first shot can get their second and final dose.

With help from FedEx and UPS, the pharmaceutical company said it believes it can deliver the entire first batch of vaccines within two days. Operation Warp speed officials said the vaccines will be delivered by Monday.

About 500,000 doses will be held on reserve at its plant in Portage, Michigan, in case of an emergency.

EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
San Bernardino County set to receive over 15K vaccine doses next week
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
How Pfizer will distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks multiple COVID records for 2nd consecutive day
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Judge orders OC sheriff to cut jail population by half
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
San Bernardino County set to receive over 15K vaccine doses next week
Late father buys son beer on 21st birthday
Show More
San Diego swears in history-making new mayor
LA County implementing surge plans as ICU beds fill up
Riverside police dressed as Santa Claus, elf help nab car thieves
Here's what we know about the Casey Goodson Jr. fatal police shooting
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
More TOP STORIES News