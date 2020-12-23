Montebello firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Montebello Fire Department is the first fire department in LA County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to city officials.
By
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Montebello Fire Department is the first fire department in the Los Angeles County to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, according to Montebello city officials.

All firefighters from the department, a total of 41, will be vaccinated at Beverly Hospital in Montebello.



"Beverly Hospital was the one who selected who was the first who get the vaccinations," said Kimberly Cobos-Cawthorn, mayor of the City of Montebello. "We are very grateful. So thank you Beverly Hospital for that."

Beverly Hospital received 885 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for frontline workers, 41 of those doses were for the fire department, according to hospital officials.

Among those vaccinated was Montebello Fire Marshall Daniel Sifuentes.

"I was given the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday evening. And I'm proud to say I haven't had any symptoms since then. And actually have felt comfort knowing that I have some protection for me and my family," said Sifuentes.

According to the mayor, the Montebello Police Department is the next group to receive the vaccine hopefully very soon.

Related topics:
