Health & Fitness

CDC shortens interval for Pfizer booster, adds 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids

EMBED <>More Videos

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson booster interval is two months and the Moderna vaccine can be given six months after initial doses.

The CDC also recommended that kids ages 5 to 11 with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive an additional dose 28 days after their second Pfizer shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for that age group.

The CDC's decisions followed moves by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The FDA also approved Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The CDC has not announced a recommendation about that, but a CDC expert advisory committee is expected to take up the matter during a meeting Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
Mom, daughter killed in crash caused by driver suspected of DUI
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Powerball jackpot: $575 million up for grabs in Wednesday drawing
LAUSD now requiring negative COVID test before school starts
Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty on multiple counts
More TOP STORIES News