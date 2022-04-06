FDA panel to discuss what COVID shots we'll need next

WASHINGTON -- Every year we talk about flu season. Moving forward, it sounds more likely that we will be talking about flu and COVID season.That is what the FDA is going to discuss today. A panel of experts is meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.They are going to try to model out future waves of the virus, predict possible new variants and work on how best to match those predictions with a future vaccine.A decision is not expected for months, but this is similar to what they already do to get ready for flu season, which starts in the fall as more people gather indoors.Meantime, the director of the CDC is urging people over 50 to get their second booster shot."We really would encourage people who are over 50 who have underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65 to go ahead and get that next shot," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, "and also to recognize that they may very well need another shot come the fall. And that will be the subject of an FDA meeting."