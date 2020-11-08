5 members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID-19 - none inside team's playoff bubble

The positive tests were posted on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's COVID-19 tracking website, which also said a family member linked to the team had also tested positive, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.
The names of the positive patients were not disclosed.
The Dodgers had no comment on Saturday.
This comes after third baseman Justin Turner tested positive during the World Series Game 6 and was removed after seven innings. Turner returned to the field after the the team won the game and took off his mask to pose for a photograph with teammates.
Major League Baseball has said Turner will not be disciplined for doing so.
City News Service contributed to this report.