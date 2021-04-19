COVID-19 vaccine

LASD hosts pop-up vaccination clinic in Inglewood; 800 COVID shots administered

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Sunday hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic at a middle school in Inglewood, where some 800 COVID-19 shots were administered.

"Not being able to have something nearby now they have this within walking distance and have it in their community," Maria Camacho, a volunteer nurse, said of residents who received vaccine doses at the site.

The LASD's Community Advisory Council has set up 10 different pop-up sites across the area serving, nearly 10,000 people so far.

"We took the decision as a family to take the shot and contain the virus," said Inglewood resident Emerson Jacinto, one of hundreds to came to the clinic at Lennox Middle School on Sunday.

L.A. County officials said more than 600,000 vaccine doses are expected to be available countywide this week.

Here's why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot
A UCSF doctor explains why there are people experiencing side effects after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.


Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert, said he expects a decision on lifting the suspension of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine -- whose distribution was paused due to possible blood clot concerns -- by Friday.

"I believe we'll get back with it and there might be some restrictions," Fauci said. "Not sure what that will be, whether they'll be age or sex or whether they'll just come back with a warning of some sort."

L.A. County's positivity rate is now down to .7%, the lowest it's been since the start of the pandemic. That's largely due to the increasing vaccination rate and getting the shots to the communities that need help the most.
