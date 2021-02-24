Coronavirus

Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID-19 symptoms, like brain fog, breathing problems

WASHINGTON -- The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says some studies have shown up to 30% of patients report symptoms that can endure for months, complicating their return to normal routines and work, and plunging many recovering patients into depression.

EMBED More News Videos

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."



Fauci noted at a White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that work at NIH started this week thanks to more than $1 billion provided by Congress for COVID-related medical research. Government scientists are looking to enlist doctors and research institutions around the country in the effort to learn about "long-haul" COVID-19.

Fauci says a critical issue is whether COVID-19 predisposes some patients to other medical problems later, such as conditions affecting the heart or brain.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
105-year-old woman who beat COVID gets vaccine
White House to distribute 25 million free face masks
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Young CA scientist projects COVID deaths better than experts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering after SoCal car crash
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law
Show More
Dwyane Wade golfed with Tiger Woods day before crash
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Family: Navy vet died after police placed knee on his neck
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
LA illustrator behind Black History Month Google Doodle
More TOP STORIES News