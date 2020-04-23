Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: 55% of LA County residents lack confidence in federal response to pandemic, UCLA survey finds

More than six in 10 residents said they were confident in how the county has responded to the COVID-19 emergency.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- According to the newly released results of a quality-of-life survey, more than four in five Los Angeles County residents expressed deep concern about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on health and the economy.

The findings were published by UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs, which conducts the survey annually.

The questions that were posed to county residents are listed below, along with the percentages of respective answers.

Has the health crisis had a negative economic impact on you personally?

  • 83% Concerned

  • 56% Very concerned

  • 27% Somewhat concerned


    Dr. Jen Ashton on a possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections
    EMBED More News Videos

    ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton goes over the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the relationship between obesity and coronavirus, and the coronavirus-related death reported on Feb. 6.


    Are you confident in L.A. County's response to the health crisis?

  • 61% Yes

  • 31% No


    • Are you confident in the federal response to the health crisis?

  • 39% Yes

  • 55% No


    • The survey's margin of error was +/- 2.6%. ABC7 is a proud partner of the Luskin School of Public Affairs' Los Angeles County Quality of Life Index.
