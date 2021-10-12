covid-19 pandemic

New COVID-19 pill is not a substitute for the vaccine, according to experts -- here's why

By Luz Pena
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID pill is not vaccine substitute -- here's why

The first pill shown to treat COVID-19 has moved one step closer to being available to the public.

The pharmaceutical company Merck requested FDA emergency authorization Monday for their COVID-19 antiviral pill, named Molnupiravir.

"The drug looks quite promising and it's actually a repurposed drug," said Dr. Nevan Krogan, Director of Quantitative Biosciences Institute at UCSF. "It was initially made to fight influenza and it actually targets an influenza protein that is similar to a protein in SARS-CoV-2."

According to the pharmaceutical trials involving 775 patients, the antiviral pill cuts hospitalizations and deaths by 50% among patients with early COVID-19 symptoms.

RELATED: Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pilll

Patients would need to take it within the first days of exposure.

"You take it by mouth kind of like Tamiflu it works to stop the virus from replicating in our bodies and that results in a reduce disease," said Dr. Deepak Srivastava President of the Gladstone Institutes

Dr. Deepak Srivastava, President of the Gladstone Institutes, and Dr. Nevan Krogan, Director of the Quantitative Biosciences Institute at UCSF, have teams of scientists researching a stronger outcome than 50% protection.

"I think in the future what we are going to need is a cocktail of drugs where you would have 2-3 that you are taking at once. This was the breakthrough with HIV you had multiple drugs in the cocktail," said Dr. Krogan.

At both labs scientists mix drugs previously approved for other diseases. Both experts agree this pill is not a substitute to the vaccine.

"Vaccinations will reduce your risk for hospitalization and death by 95 percent," said Dr. Srivastava. This pill will only do that at the rate of 50%. So, you are flipping a coin."

The FDA has been tasked with examining Merck's data. If authorized, a decision could come in a matter of weeks.

There's one concern the FDA will be tracking closely, according to Dr. Srivastava.

"There is a similar pill that is known to cause mutations in our DNA. Merck has studied that with their drug and it doesn't appear that they have seen a signal of that, but is something the FDA is considering."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Amazon to let teams decide how much time they spend in the office
Number of COVID patients in LA County hospitals keeps dropping
Joel Osteen's megachurch to give back $4.4M in PPP loans
Burbank bar owner worried vaccine mandate is already hurting business
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito's autopsy shows she died by strangulation
Tyga surrenders to LAPD, booked for felony domestic violence
6,000-acre Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County
Suspect released days after K-Town assault; victim speaks out
Video: Man drives onto Hawthorne sidewalk before being beaten to death
Two dead after plane crashes into homes in San Diego County
Brain injury survivor becomes 1st to receive transparent skull implant
Show More
Jenni Rivera remembered by her native Long Beach years after her death
LAUSD extends deadline for employees to be vaccinated against COVID
Dodgers face elimination from NLDS at home Tuesday night
School district investigating video of brutal youth football drill
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving won't play until he is vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News