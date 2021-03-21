82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10436432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A doctor who had been living in an RV for the past year so she didn't bring COVID-19 home, is now back home with her family.

INDIANA -- A special reunion for a set of twins who were torn apart because of the coronavirus.Jackie Parker and Janet Kennedy were able to hug for the first time in months.The 82-year-olds had to cut off physical contact when Janet's nursing home in Indiana closed to visitors last year.The facility reopened on Wednesday after the state eased restrictions.The twins say it's wonderful to be by each other's side once again.Janet and Jackie say it was emotional seeing each other face-to-face again.They spent the rest of day catching up and looking at photos.