Coronavirus

US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID testing before domestic flights

By Mina Kaji
WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is "actively looking" at requiring COVID-19 tests before domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said on Tuesday.

"These are conversations that are ongoing," CDC Director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine Marty Cetron told reporters, "and looking at what the types and locations of testing might be. We're actively looking at it."

This would be an expansion of the administration's mandatory testing requirement for U.S.-bound travelers that took effect on Tuesday. All travelers flying into the U.S. must now provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than three days before their flight, or they will be denied boarding.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is ramping up vaccine deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.



The order was initially announced by the CDC on Jan. 12 and formalized in an executive order President Joe Biden signed last week.

"We urge folks to postpone their trips if they're able," acting Assistant Secretary of Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee said Tuesday, "and if they absolutely must travel to equip themselves with information."

Brownlee warned travelers will be responsible for covering their own lodging and medical costs if they test positive or cannot get a test while overseas.

"The bottom line message is this is really not a time for people to be engaging in discretionary travel, and that all travel should be postponed until we get a better handle on getting this virus under control and accelerate our vaccination strategies," Cetron said.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessair travelcoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Inspectors to look for violations when outdoor dining resumes
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Avoid preventive pain relievers before COVID vaccine: Experts
CA auditor blasts EDD for bungling unemployment crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
SoCal weather: New storm system arrives late Wednesday
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
LAPD asks for help in case of Postmates driver's fatal shooting
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
In-person learning is possible with these precautions, CDC says
Show More
CA auditor blasts EDD for bungling unemployment crisis
Grapevine closed in Castaic amid snow; SoCal bracing for major storm
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman joins Super bowl pregame show
'House floats' take over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed executing Democrats in old Facebook posts
More TOP STORIES News