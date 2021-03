How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines before eligibility opens

EMBED >More News Videos People are scoring leftover vaccine doses by crowdsourcing on Facebook.

NEW YORK -- Young, healthy and ineligible for getting the COVID vaccine in your state? A new website is giving Americans the chance to receive shots months before their eligibility opens and without an appointment.Dr. B, a website launched by a team of experts that includes ZocDoc CEO Cyrus Massoumi, connects eligible adults with leftover COVID-19 vaccines at risk of expiring. This can happen if a person misses their vaccination appointment or extra doses come in a vial, for example."Ultimately, patients need this vaccine, and there's providers who need help getting it to the people of priority," Massoumi told the New York Times . "That's my motivation."More than 1 million people signed up for the service as of Wednesday morning. It's free to use, and any American over the age of 18 can sign up.After completing a profile on hidrb.com , people on the list may receive a text message from Mr. B when local verified providers let the service know about leftover doses.Recipients must respond to the text message within 15 minutes and be able to arrive at the vaccination site at a set time.Nearly one in 10 Americans -- more than 32 million people -- are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States are working to ramp up their vaccination efforts, hoping to get more shots into more arms faster.