Vaccination rate for LA first responders significantly lower than CA's average

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID-19 vaccination rates for police and firefighting personnel in Los Angeles and prison employees across California are significantly lower than the state's average for other adults.The Los Angeles Times reports that while about 72% of adult Californians and 64% of Los Angeles residents 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, only about 51% of L.A. firefighters and 52% of the city's police officers are at least partially vaccinated.Fewer than 30% of L.A. County Sheriff's Department staff have received a shot through employee clinics.The low vaccination rate is raising concerns among medical ethicists and public safety leaders about whether unvaccinated first responders could become a threat to public health.City Councilman Paul Koretz says if rates don't go up, he may consider mandating vaccinations for police and fire employees.