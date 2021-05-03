eyewitness newsmakers

LA shifting to smaller COVID vaccine sites, more appointment-free options opening up

EMBED <>More Videos

LA shifts to smaller vaccine sites, increases appointment-free options

The city's mass COVID vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close at the end of May, and Los Angeles will shift attention to other city sites. There is also diminishing demand for vaccines.

Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Mayor Eric Garcetti urged viewers to call the city's 311 service to find a convenient vaccination site if the stadium is no longer available.

"Dodger Stadium was the biggest site in the world, when it was up and running at its peak," the mayor said. "Now it is a place that we simply don't need as much and with the baseball season here, we can accommodate the demand."

The mayor added there are still many people delaying their vaccination. Soon, an appointment will not be necessary. Almost half of eligible residents have received one dose of vaccine. About one-third are fully vaccinated.



Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the pandemic is one reason for the recall which has qualified for a state vote. Garcetti opposes the recall election. Due to the pandemic, it could cost as much as $400 million .

"I would say we have democracy and we have an election next year and this is a huge waste of time and money. Certainly, I not only support this governor, I've seen him behind the scenes in ways that I think few Angelenos know," Garcetti said.

MORE | Everything you need to know about the Newsom recall
EMBED More News Videos

The recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to be a wild one, with candidates like Caitlyn Jenner and even Randy Quaid throwing their hats in the race. Here's what it takes to run in a California recall election.



"And I think that's what elections are for. A recall, somebody's done something criminal, something way beyond the pale, not just simply because you disagree with somebody," the mayor added.

A viewer question asked the mayor if the city is adding homeless housing to all council districts. The mayor said it should be. City Councilman John Lee is opposing a homeless housing project in his district which includes veterans.

"I agree, whether it's every single council district, I don't think that we should be rolling back, especially when we have developments ready to go," the mayor said. "I know how long it takes to find land, how long it takes to get funding, and as a veteran myself, we have to continue to prioritize those veterans."
Garcetti joined California's Big City Mayors group, asking Sacramento to send a budget surplus of $4 billion a year for five years for cities. L.A.'s share would be in addition to the mayor's proposed $1 billion homeless budget.

MORE | 2nd tiny home village opens in NoHo to help the homeless
EMBED More News Videos

Another tiny homes village has opened up in North Hollywood. It's the second such community built by the city of L.A. to help people experiencing homelessness.


"We stepped up with a justice budget, our biggest commitment ever; nearly a billion dollars of local dollars. We're challenging the legislature, the governor, who have been wonderful partners, to date, to meet the moment, especially now that they're sitting on a $50 billion surplus," he said.

The federal order to clean up Skid Row just got a 60-day stay. The mayor says Judge David O. Carter's order can't force people off streets when they are offered housing. The mayor says their hands are tied on some funding, but the city and county are trying to work with the judge.

"We've already made one agreement with the court, with the county to house an additional 6,700 people. I welcome the opportunity to sit down and have a mature discussion about what's possible, and to stretch as far as we can to house as many people now," the mayor said.

Vaccination rates by zip code in California



Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Note: The state updates this zip code data weekly. The map will be updated as new data becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesgavin newsomeric garcettieyewitness newsmakerscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown kicks off
Garcetti, awaiting ambassadorial nod, reflects on city's challenges
Human Rights Campaign focuses on LGTBQ Issues
California's newly sworn-in senator outlines ambitious agenda
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News