COVID-19 vaccine

CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on who gets COVID-19 vaccine first

ATLANTA -- A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday's meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice that the government almost always follows. The agenda for next week's emergency meeting was posted Friday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA's scientific advisers are holding a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Local doctor says Thanksgiving was 'extremely busy' on COVID-19 front
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Domestic violence suspect is fatally stabbed with golf club
Shots fired near LA County DA Jackie Lacey's home
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escapes fiery crash
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
Show More
NBA says Kobe's delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
Pasadena suspends permits to 4 restaurants for COVID violations
Police shoot, kill man with large knife in San Bernardino
Mark Ridley-Thomas reflects on 3 terms as LA County supervisor
More TOP STORIES News