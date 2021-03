COVID vaccine in Riverside County: Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall

EMBED >More News Videos Sandra Bookman has more on the latest CDC COVID vaccine guidelines.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A new mass vaccination site is now open in Riverside County at the Moreno Valley Mall.This is the second-largest site in the county and replaced the Corona High School location, which closed on Friday.Officials say they expect to administer thousands of doses a day as vaccine supplies increase."It's also going to be one of our busiest vaccination sites for COVID-19 here at this Moreno Valley location," said John Welsh, Riverside County's public information officer. "This is a fantastic place to serve us and serve our community's needs for this very important vaccine."You have to be eligible and make an appointment online to get a vaccine. For more information, visit the Riverside County Public Health website