COVID vaccine in Riverside County: Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall

This is the second-largest site in the county and replaced the Corona High School location, which closed on Friday.
Officials say they expect to administer thousands of doses a day as vaccine supplies increase.
"It's also going to be one of our busiest vaccination sites for COVID-19 here at this Moreno Valley location," said John Welsh, Riverside County's public information officer. "This is a fantastic place to serve us and serve our community's needs for this very important vaccine."
You have to be eligible and make an appointment online to get a vaccine. For more information, visit the Riverside County Public Health website.
