COVID vaccine questions: Will a second booster shot be recommended soon?

But its impact has been felt locally as COVID patients continue to fill up Los Angeles-area hospitals.
To answer some of your top COVID-related questions, Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. David Bronstein, an infectious disease specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Antelope Valley, who broke down topics related to the omicron surge in L.A. and if people should expect to see a second booster recommendation soon.
Omicron surge: Has the L.A. area reached its peak?
Q: Do you anticipate that happening anytime soon here locally?
A: "It really does appear that right now, we are right around the peak, locally, for the number of cases and in terms of the percent positive. But even though we're at the top of the mountain, we have to remember that we have to come down the other side. There will be lots more cases for a while. Plus, hospitalizations and deaths do lag behind cases for a while. So ... probably got another week or two of those numbers continuing."
COVID variants
Q: If someone has contracted a COVID variant, such as delta or omicron, does that mean they're protected with the antibodies from having any symptoms again?
A: "It does give some protection. The problem is we still don't know how long that lasts for, and we still don't know how good it will be against future variants. That's really the reason why it's still important to get the vaccine and the booster if you haven't done so yet."
Face masks - why so many changes?
Q: Health experts suggest stepping up protection against omicron with N95s, KN95s or similar masks. Why the sudden change?
A: "Each variant that we're seeing, each new one, has been more transmissible, more contagious. So we really do need all the protection we can get, and the N95 is going to give the best protection. Before we said don't wear it because we had to conserve it, especially for people who were at the highest risk. Those of us in health care for example, but there's no more shortage now. We have plenty of masks to go around. If you're wearing an N95, you want to make sure that it fits well, and you want to make sure that it's comfortable and something that you can actually wear correctly."
Vaccine boosters: Is a second booster needed?
Q: Researchers in the U.K. found that boosters' effectiveness slowly fades when it comes to the omicron variant. Should we expect a recommendation that suggests getting a second booster shot?
A: "There's no question that the boosters start to wear off over time, but they do maintain the ability to protect you against what we really care about. I really worry if someone's going to get hospitalized or be in an ICU or pass away from COVID. The booster still, even though their immunity is waning, they still do a very good job of protecting people against those severe symptoms, and that's the most important thing. The immunity will be lasting in terms of protecting against severe illness."
Bronstein said early studies in Israel suggest a second booster shot didn't make much of a difference.
"It didn't give a tremendous benefit. More than likely, if other studies confirm that, we probably won't be needing, at least any time soon, an additional booster, but time will tell, of course. If the immunity from the booster wanes to the point to where it won't protect us, even against severe infections, then it would be necessary to get a booster. The other thing, too, is if there's a variant that just looks so different from any of the previous variants, we may need a different, more specialized kind of booster to protect us against something in the future. Right now, we haven't been seeing those future variants. As we know, with everything about this pandemic, things change, unfortunately, very quickly."
